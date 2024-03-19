Race Of Hope to be held on March 24 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course

March 19, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Indian Cancer Society (ICS), supported by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), is set to host the ‘Race of Hope’ at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 24. The event aims to raise awareness about cancer and promote proactive measures against it.

Cancer survivors from the UGAM support group will participate, showcasing their resilience. The event will also include free screening camps for oral, breast, and cervical cancer.

With a focus on creating positivity and encouraging healthy lifestyles, ICS emphasizes the importance of avoiding cancer-causing substances and undergoing regular screenings for early detection. Usha Thorat, managing trustee of ICS, highlighted the societal burden of cancer and emphasised the organisation’s commitment to reducing its incidence and impact.

The event will feature a live band and the products made by survivors will be available for sale. Children under 18 will have free entry and there will be various fun activities for them. Donation passes (eligible for 80G tax benefits) for entry will be ₹999 per person. These passes are available on the ICS website and Bookmyshow.com.

Shiven Surendranath, RWITC committee member, said the club would like to support ICS and create an awareness in a unique and engaging way. “We are very happy to be a part of this initiative of the Indian Cancer Society,” said Surendranath.

Founded in 1951 by Dr. D.J. Jussawala and Naval Tata, ICS is India’s first non-profit organisation dedicated to managing cancer. Its comprehensive approach covers awareness, screening, financial assistance, support groups, rehabilitation, research, and education.

