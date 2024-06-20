GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: On Olympics
Premium

A lifetime of training for just 10 seconds: Jesse Owens, four-time Olympic gold medallist

Published - June 20, 2024 09:00 am IST

Berty Ashley
Christa Luding of Germany at the Olympic Games in Albertville, France.

Christa Luding of Germany at the Olympic Games in Albertville, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Mexico’s Norma Enriqueta Basilio, the first woman in the history of the modern Olympic Games to light the Olympic Fire, runs up the 90 steps with the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremony in Mexico on October 12, 1968.
1 / 10 | On this day in 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded in Paris. An initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who believed that organised sport can create moral and social strength, the first modern Olympic Games was held in Athens in 1896. At the 1912 games in Sweden, Coubertin himself won a gold medal for his effort ‘Ode to Sport’. In what now-defunct category did he win the medal?
Answer : Literature
