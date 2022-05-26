Queen Spirit runs to glory in Nilgiris Derby Stakes

Adhiraj Singh Jodha, second from right, receiving the Nilgiris Derby Stakes trophy on behalf of Queen Spirit’s trainer S.S. Attollahi, from Arun Alagappan, steward, Madras Race Club, in the presence of, from left, M.N. Nambiar, acting steward K. Kamesh and jockey S. Zervan. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Attaollahi’s ward Queen Spirit, piloted by S. Zervan, won the Nilgiris Derby Stakes, the last Classic of the season here on Thursday (May 26). The winner is the property of M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm and & Mr. D.R. Thacker. The Stewards of the Madras Race Club decided to cancel the last three races due to unconducive track conditions.

1. KALLAR HANDICAP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: GOLDEN STREAK (Ishwar Singh) 1, Mystic Zlatan (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Propahlady (Shyam Kumar) 3 and Welcome Chakkaram (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Hd, 3-3/4 and 3. 2m, 19.70s. Owner: Mr. R.R. Prasad. Trainer: R. Karthik.

2. NILGIRIS DERBY STAKES (Gr. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms): QUEEN SPIRIT (Fiero-Windsor Forest) Zervan 1, GLORIOUS GRACE (Admiralty-Tinaar) Ashhad Asbar 2, STILL I RISE (Chinese Whisper-For Sure) A. Imran Khan 3 and PRINCE PURPLE (Planetaire-Carter Pace) Akshay Kumar 4. 2-1/4, 5-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 46.32s. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm & Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: Attaollahi.

3. DEFENCE SERVICES STAFF COLLEGE CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: EAGLE PRINCE (P. Sai Kumar)1, Star Symbol (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Ignorance Is Bliss (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Grandiose (Ramandeep) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4 and 9-1/4. 1m, 46.73s. Owner: The Estate of late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. MADRAS REGIMENTAL CENTRE CHALLENGE TROPHY (1,600m), 5-y-o & over,rated 20 to 45: UNDENIABLE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Majestic Wind (A. Ayaz Khan) 2, Victory Walk (Ishwar Singh) 3 and Grand Royal (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Striking Distance. Lnk, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 48.29s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

5. PRICELESS ASSET PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): IBRAHIMOVIC (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Royal Monarch (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Swiss Girl (Ishwar Singh) 3 and Berrettini (A. Imran Khan) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 50.61s. Owners: Mr. Hussain Sultan Ali Nensey & Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nenesy. Trainer: A. Jodha.