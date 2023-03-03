ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifier Dominik Palan enters semifinals

March 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PUNE

In the semifnals, Palan will play fourth seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

Sports Bureau

Qualifier Dominik Palan of Czech Republic beat second seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

In the semifnals, Palan will play fourth seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

The other semifinal will be between the champion of the last two tournaments in Chennai and Bengaluru, Max Purcell of Australia and Miljan Zekic of Serbia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In doubles, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth set up a title clash against the Japanese, Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Miljan Zekic (Srb) bt Harold Mayot (Fra) 6-2, 6-4; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Francesco Maestrelli (Ita) 6-0, 6-2; Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-0; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Chun-Hsin Tseng (Tpe) 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Mukund Sasikumar & Vishnu Vardhan 6-2, 7-5; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 4-0 (retired).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US