Qualifier Dominik Palan enters semifinals

March 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PUNE

Qualifier Dominik Palan of Czech Republic beat second seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

In the semifnals, Palan will play fourth seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

The other semifinal will be between the champion of the last two tournaments in Chennai and Bengaluru, Max Purcell of Australia and Miljan Zekic of Serbia.

In doubles, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth set up a title clash against the Japanese, Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Miljan Zekic (Srb) bt Harold Mayot (Fra) 6-2, 6-4; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Francesco Maestrelli (Ita) 6-0, 6-2; Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-0; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Chun-Hsin Tseng (Tpe) 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Mukund Sasikumar & Vishnu Vardhan 6-2, 7-5; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 4-0 (retired).