HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qualifier Dominik Palan enters semifinals

In the semifnals, Palan will play fourth seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

March 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PUNE

Sports Bureau

Qualifier Dominik Palan of Czech Republic beat second seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

In the semifnals, Palan will play fourth seed Luca Nardi of Italy.

The other semifinal will be between the champion of the last two tournaments in Chennai and Bengaluru, Max Purcell of Australia and Miljan Zekic of Serbia.

In doubles, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth set up a title clash against the Japanese, Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Miljan Zekic (Srb) bt Harold Mayot (Fra) 6-2, 6-4; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Francesco Maestrelli (Ita) 6-0, 6-2; Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-0; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Chun-Hsin Tseng (Tpe) 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Mukund Sasikumar & Vishnu Vardhan 6-2, 7-5; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Arjun Kadhe & Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) 4-0 (retired).

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.