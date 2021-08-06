P.V. Sindhu sets eye on gold medal in Olympics 2024

‘I need to play in the 2024 Olympics,’ the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallis told after visiting the Kanaka Durga temple

Badminton player P V Sindhu has set her eyes on the Olympics 2024 for that elusive gold medal.

The shuttler stressed her point when he made a a visit to Kanaka Durga temple along with her family members here on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist’s familty offered special prayers at the temple..Sindhu was offered the poorna kumbha swagata — a traditional welcomer. Temple Executive officer, Bhramaramba presented her a photograph of goddess Kanaka Durga, presiding deity of Indrakeeladri, prasadam and silk robes amidst vedic chants.

Later, speaking to reporters, Ms. Sindhu said that she visited the temple before going to the tournament. Many tournaments have to be played in days to come. "I need to play in the 2024 Olympics and bag a gold medal," she said.