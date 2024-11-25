Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 in Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri Paltan produced a clinical performance as they beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 in a one-sided match to move to third place in the Pro Kabaddi League standings on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Puneri Paltan showcased their raiding prowess through Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohit, as they inflicted four ALL OUTs over the course of the match.

After an initial blip, Puneri Paltan raiders made a solid start as they took a seven-point lead in the first 10 minutes itself. Most of these points were down to Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, as they quickly inflicted ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz seven minutes into the game.

Bengal Warriorz committed a number of errors in the first half, as Puneri Paltan capitalised on them.

In defence, Abinesh Nadarajan was the main man for the BC Ramesh-coached side, but Sushil Kambrekar got Abinesh and Sanket Sawant in a two-point raid, keeping his team in the hunt.

It was not enough though, with a second ALL OUT inflicted on Bengal Warriorz as the score read 24-11 in favour of Puneri Paltan at the end of the first half.

Skipper Pankaj Mohite made an excellent start to the second half to continue the dominance of Puneri Paltan. A Hi-flying jump ended in a Super Raid as Hem Raj, Pranay Rane and Akash Chavhan had to leave the mat.

Left-corner defender Mohit inflicted a third ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz with 15 minutes left in the match, effectively ending any chance of a comeback for Bengal Warriorz.

