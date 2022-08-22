Agostini Carracci, Gusty Girl and Aegon please

August 22, 2022 17:54 IST

Pune

Agostini Carracci, Gusty Girl and Aegon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 22) morning. Inner sand

800m: Chieftain (A. Gaikwad), St. Andrews (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Gilt Edge (S.G. Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Gusty Girl (Ayyar), Victoria Peak (Vinod) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Bold Advance (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Mont Blanc (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Lord Vader (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Prince Igor (M. Alam) 52, 600/39. Urged. Sultan Suleiman (rb), Exclusive (Shubham) 51, 600/38. Former was one length better. Sentinel (Jaykumar), Crowning Jewel (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Both moved freely. Chat (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Pressed. Dufy (Merchant), Singer Sargent (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. 1000m: Aegon (Mosin), Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Aries (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Blazing Bay (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. 1200m: Petronia (A. Prakash) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely. Sky Fall (Sandesh), Love Warrior (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. 1400m: So So Special (Sandesh) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Slightly urged.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Divine Glory (Shubham), Renaissance Art (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Blue Dew (Bhawani), Royal Blue (Jaykumar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Fromer was two lengths superior. Power Of Infinity (S.G. Prasad) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Jumped out well. Mock race noted on August 21 (race track)

1400m: Son Of A Gun (Kaviraj), Gold Kite (M.S. Deora), House Of Lords (J. Chinoy), Sierra Dela Plata (Trevor), Coeur De Lion (Agarwal), Hooves Of Thunder (Ajinkya), Vincent Van Gogh (Santosh), Zabrowski (Navnath), Immortal Love (V. Bunde), Bombay (M. Alam), Star (S.J. Sunil) and Super King (Peter) 1-26, 600/38. Won by: 6, 1/2 and 1. Song Of A Gun who was racing second till the bend easily drew away to win the race. Gold Kite who was running handy fourth till the bend finished a notable second. Star and Super King were slowly off by a distance and refused to raise a gallop.

