Joaquin claims feature event

Trainer Shazaan Shah's Joaquin (S. Zervan up) claimed the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Gr. 3), in a close finish from Enigma, the main event of Sunday's (Aug. 14) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia.

1. LAGO MEDIO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: BEEMER (Sandesh) 1, Power Of Thor (Dashrath) 2, Campaign (M.S. Deora) 3 and Verdandi (S.G. Prasad) 4. 5-1/4, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 41. 20s. ₹34 (w), 13, 13 and 11 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 130, Q: 118, Tanala: 333 and 114. Favourite: Campaign.

Owner & Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

2. RAJARAM CHHATRAPATI TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: ARC DE TRIOMPHE (Parmar) 1, Successor (Sandesh) 2, Bold Legend (Chouhan) 3 and Kamilah (Bhawani) 4. 6-3/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 51. 81s. ₹23 (w), 16 and 20 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 160, Q: 122, Tanala: 185 and 59. Favourite: Arc De Triomphe.

Owners: M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

3. WESTERN INDIA TRAINERS' ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: CELLINI (Trevor) 1, Superlative (Sandesh) 2, Kings Best (Shubham) 3 and Red Merlot (Dashrath) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and Lnk. 57.88s. ₹22 (w), 10, 11 and 32 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 47, Q: 20, Tanala: 301 and 253. Favourite: Superlative.

Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. G. Shewakramani & J. H. Damania. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

4. WESTERN INDIA RACE HORSE OWNERS' ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: FORTUNATE SON (Parmar) 1, Fiery Red (Trevor) 2, Kiefer (Ajinkya) 3 and Its My Time (Sandesh) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 26. 85s. ₹41 (w), 14, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 98, Q: 67, Tanala: 989 and 938. Favourite: Thunberg.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

5. JOCKEYS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BIRKIN BLOWER (A. Prakash) 1, Aegon (Srinath) 2, Lit (Parmar) 3 and The Awakening (Yash) 4. Nk, 3/4 and 3/4. 58. 33s. ₹28 (w), 14, 17 and 16 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 175, Q: 94, Tanala: 401 and 233. Favourite: The Awakening.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

6. AKKASAHEB MAHARAJ TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: JOAQUIN (Zervan) 1, Enigma (Chouhan) 2, Leopard Rock (Yash) 3 and Iron Age (Sandesh) 4. Nk, 2-1/2 and Nose. 1m 8. 03s. ₹39 (w), 16, 13 and 30 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 123, Q: 96, Tanala: 854 and 505. Favourite: Enigma.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

7. ANIMAL WELFARE BOARD OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 (No whip race): MAJESTIC WARRIOR (M. Alam) 1, Cipher (A. Prakash) 2, Divine Hunt (Kirtish) 3 and Power Of Neath (Kaviraj) 4. Not run: Dowsabel. 1, 3-3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 10. 02s. ₹18 (w), 13, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 52, Q: 21, Tanala: 195 and 95. Favourite: Majestic Warrior.

Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad rep. Chetak Horse Racing Pvt Ltd, M/s. N. Prem Kumar & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

8. ATMOSPHERE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EMRYS (Chouhan) 1, Sim Sim (A. Prakash) 2, Mystical Rose (M.S. Deora) 3 and Chieftain (P. Shinde) 4. 4, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m 26. 74s. ₹38 (w), 20, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 151, Q: 73, Tanala: 319 and 206. Favourite: Sim Sim.

Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot 70%: ₹7,021 (68 tkts.), 30%: 583 (351 tkts.).

Treble (i): 450 (75 tkts.); (ii): 587 (88 tkts.).

Super Jackpot 70%: 14,981 (6 tkts.); 30%: 770 (50 tkts.).


