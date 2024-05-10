PT Usha secures logistic support for Indian contingent during the Olympics

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), P.T. Usha announced that the shooters and golfers would get to stay close to their competition venues during the Olympics in Paris.

On her return from Paris, Usha stated that every effort was made to ensure comfortable and convenient accommodation for the athletes and support staff.

“We have been able to secure accommodation for a number of sports-specific support staff at a short distance from the Athletes Village, as not everyone can be accommodated at the village,” said Usha.

The shooting events will be held at the Chateauroux Range, about 250 kilometres from Paris.

The IOA president also revealed that her team had a fruitful meeting with the Ambassador of India in France, Jawed Ashraf, who assured the best possible support for the Indian athletes and the contingent during the Games. Many French-speaking Indians had also agreed to be volunteers for the Indian contingent during the Olympics.

Usha and the IOA team also had a two-day stint at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, and had a meeting with the IOC president Thomas Bach, apart from interaction with many departments.

