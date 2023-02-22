ADVERTISEMENT

PSG's Neymar has 'ligament damage' in injured ankle

February 22, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - Paris

"New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage," PSG said in a statement.

AFP

PSG’s Brazilian forward Neymar is stretched out during the French L1 football match between PSG and Lille LOSC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris | Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil forward Neymar has suffered ligament damage to his injured ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday, two weeks before the French club's Champions League last 16, second leg with Bayern Munich.

Mr. Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG's extraordinary 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday.

PSG confirmed after the victory a scan had shown no fracture, but said further tests would need to be carried out on the damage to the ligaments in the coming days.

His injury immediately built fears he could miss the return leg with Bayern on March 8.

The French champions will head to Germany looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, when Kylian Mbappe was restricted to a second-half cameo as a substitute on his return from a thigh injury.

PSG will be looking to avoid going out of the Champions League in the last 16 for what would be the fifth time in seven seasons.

Neymar has already been ruled out of PSG's crunch Ligue 1 game at Marseille this weekend.

