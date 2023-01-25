ADVERTISEMENT

PSA tournament and India Open juniors at National Stadium

January 25, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The third event of the HCL-SRFI Tour, a PSA event featuring 56 players from 12 countries, will be held at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium from January 28 to February 1.

The tournament will offer $6,000 total prize money, each for the men’s and women’s sections.

Players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Serbia, France, Bahrain, Japan, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Korea and Canada are scheduled to compete in the tournament.

Abhay Singh (ranked 70), Yassin Elshafei (78), Sandeep Ramachandran and Toufik Mekhalfi are the leading players in the men’s event, while Amina Orfi (94), Nadeen Kotb (104), Nour Ramy and Jelena Dutina will be the leading players in the women’s event.

The first two editions of the HCL-SRFI Tour were hosted in Chennai and Jodhpur.

Along with the PSA Tour event, there will also be the HCL 12th Indian junior open staged at the venue from January 30 to February 3. This event will feature players from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England and Singapore.

This tournament, held in the age groups of 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19, helps the juniors to gather ranking points and facilitate their entry for the Asian and global events.

Four Indian junior men and women competing in the tournament will also be participating in the Asian junior team championship scheduled to be held in Chennai from February 8 to 12.

Related Topics

squash

