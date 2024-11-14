 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants return to winning ways with big win over Bengal Warriorz

In the second match of the night, Haryana Steelers moved to the top of the table and extended their winning run to four games after defeating the Patna Pirates 37-32

Published - November 14, 2024 06:39 am IST - Noida

PTI
Noida: Players of Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in action during a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_13_2024_000421B)

Noida: Players of Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in action during a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_13_2024_000421B) | Photo Credit: -

Gujarat Giants ended their seven-match losing streak after an impeccable performance by Guman Singh helped them secure 47-28 win over the Bengal Warriorz here on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Guman’s 17 points, coupled with High 5s from Himanshu and Jitender Yadav, ensured a massive win.

Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers with 19-point performance against Bengaluru Bulls

In the second match of the night, the Haryana Steelers moved to the top of the table and extended their winning run to four games after defeating the Patna Pirates 37-32.

Earlier, it was a very impressive start for the Giants, led by their star raider Guman. He bagged a quick four raid points and this set the stage as the Giants inflicted the first all out on the Warriorz.

Guman looked unstoppable, getting Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Kadam in a do-or-die raid.

This move effectively reduced the Bengal Warriorz to just one player as Giants took an 11-point lead at the end of the first 20 minutes with the score reading 24-13.

Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers with 19-point performance against Bengaluru Bulls

It was a similar show in the second half, with Himanshu joining the party for the Gujarat Giants.

He completed his High 5 after getting Arjun Rathi off the mat, while Parteek Dahiya inflicted a third all out on the Bengal Warriorz, with a raid that dismissed Vishwas S and Nitesh Kumar.

Jitender Yadav’s High 5 came after an unsuccessful raid by Vishwas S, giving the Giants a comfortable 20-point lead heading into the final phase.

U Mumba edge past UP Yoddhas in thrilling PKL match, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants

For every point the Warriorz scored, the Giants had an answer.

Nitin Kumar completed his Super 10, but he was the only player who performed for the Warriorz.

Published - November 14, 2024 06:39 am IST

Related Topics

sport / kabaddi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.