Pro Kabaddi League: Dahiya's 20 points in vain as Gujarat Giants split points with Dabang Delhi

Published - November 21, 2024 02:32 am IST - Noida

Parteek Dahiya shines with 20 points as Gujarat Giants tie with Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League

PTI

Players of Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Gaints during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match in Noida, Wednesday (November 20, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Parteek Dahiya scored a mind-boggling 20 points for the Gujarat Giants, but Dabang Delhi dug deep into their reserves to tie the game 39-39 and split points in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

Dabang Delhi took an early lead with Naveen Kumar returning to the arena after missing a few games due to injury, and Ashu Malik helping their team to a nine-point lead.

As Dabang Delhi looked set to take a decisive lead, the Gujarat Giants replaced Mohit with Dahiya, a move that caught the opponents off guard.

Gujarat Giants were jolted by an ‘All Out’ in Parteek’s first raid, but then he bounced back with a ‘Super Raid’ in the ninth minute to get Ashish Malik and Sandeep.

With four minutes left to the first half, Parteek came up with another raid to get Ashish and Brijendra Chaudhary in the same move, inflicting an 'All Out'. His efforts helped Gujarat narrow the lead to just three points at 17-20 after the first 20 minutes.

Dabang Delhi worked hard to maintain their lead, with defender Yogesh getting Mohammad Nabibakhsh to inflict a second 'All Out' on Gujarat Giants.

But Dahiya completed a 'Super 10' by getting both Gaurav Chillar and Ashish in the same raid.

Four more successful raids saw the Gujarat Giants take the lead and turn the tables on Delhi. Ashu Malik completed yet another ‘Super 10’ — his 11th of the season — for the Delhi outfit to bring it back into the game.

It looked like the match was in the Gujarat Giants' bag when Delji skipper Ashu got a bonus point on a tackle to tie the contest.

