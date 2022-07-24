Pro Kabaddi auction on August 5, 6
The list of players to be auctioned will be finalised after all the franchisees submit their list of retained players
Almost 500 players are likely to go under the hammer during Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL’s) Player Auction here on August 5 and 6, ahead of its ninth edition.
The list of players to be auctioned will be finalised after all the franchisees submit their list of retained players closer to the auction. Each franchise has been allotted an auction purse of ₹4.40 crore for its squad.
According to a statement issued by Mashal Sports, the players will be divided into four base price categories. While Category A will have a base price of ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh (Category B), ₹10 lakh (Category C) and ₹6 lakh (Category D) are the other slabs.
