Prithviraj pockets trap bronze in shotgun World Cup

March 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Prithviraj Tondaiman put India on the medals table with the trap bronze in the shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

After shooting 22, the best score in the semifinals, Prithviraj lost the chance to fight for the gold as he dropped three of the last five birds in the medal round, that allowed Matthew John of Britain to move ahead by one point.

Prithviraj had shot 24 each in the last two rounds after having shot 74 out of 75 overnight, in qualifying into the semifinals comfortably with 122.

Quite remarkably, Oguzhan Tuzun of Turkey who shot 121 in qualification and had to beat 13 others with that score for the last spot in the second stage, went on to win the gold with a 33-30 victory over the Briton. Matthew John had topped qualification with 124 along with Naser Meqlad of Kuwait, who eventually placed fourth.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh shot 118 to qualify for the semifinals, but missed the chance to fight for a medal despite shooting an impressive 21, as she was overtaken by the eventual gold medallist Penny Smith (23) of Australia and Fatima Galvez (24) of Spain.

Zuzana Stefecekova of Slovakia and Alicia Gough of USA who had shot 20 and 19 in the other semifinals went on to bag the silver and bronze respectively.

The results:

Trap: Men: 1. Oguzhan Tuzun (Tur) 33 (19) 121; 2. Matthew John Coward-Holley (GBR) 30 (21) 124; 3. Prithviraj Tondaiman 20 (22) 122; 4. Naser Meqlad (Kuw) 13 (20) 124; 27. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 120; 38. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 119. RPO: Kynan Chenai 118.

Women: 1. Penny Smith (Aus) 28 (1) 23 (120); 2. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (Svk) 28(0) 20 (119); 3. Alicia Kathleen Gough (USA) 20 (19) 118; 4. Fatima Galvez (Esp) 11 (24) 118; 5. Shreyasi Singh 21 (118); 46. Rajeshwari Kumari 107; 50. Preeti Rajak 105. RPO: Kirti Gupta 110.