Prince O’ War, Arthur, Fortunatus, Fortunate Son and Ashwa Bravo shine

Prince O’ War, Arthur, Fortunatus, Fortunate Son, and Ashwa Bravo shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 18).

Outer sand:

600m: Ring Master (Oliver) 42.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (Sandesh) 42.5. Moved freely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-11.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Elusive Girl (Chetan K), Able One (Khurshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Latter finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Tignanello (Rozario), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former moved better. Garamond (Anjar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Prince Abir (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Fortunate Son (Dhebe), Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. They worked attractively. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Worked well. Arthur (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,200/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form.

1600m: Prague (Akshay K) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Fortunatus (Sandesh) 1-56, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.