HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut feels good and strong as the league comes home

The home crowd should power us, feels Calicut coach Kishore Kumar

February 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan
Calicut Heroes’ Ashwin Raj and Kochi’s Erin Varghese

Calicut Heroes’ Ashwin Raj and Kochi’s Erin Varghese | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Prime Volleyball League comes home for the final phase which begins at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Friday, Calicut Heroes head coach Kishore Kumar is a very happy man.

Calicut is fourth in the eight-team table with six points from three wins, but the team has played just four matches while the sides above it, league leader Ahmedabad Defenders and second-placed Kolkata Thunderbolts, have played one match more and Hyderabad Black Hawks have played six.

“It’s good to come back home, it’s a special feeling playing in front of your home fans, that should make us stronger,” Kishore told The Hindu on Thursday evening.

Kishore revealed that some of his players had been unwell in the last leg in Hyderabad where Calicut suffered its lone loss, against Ahmedabad.

Calicut will play Chennai Blitz in the opening match in Kochi on Friday and will be in action in the second day too, against Kochi Blue Spikers.

Some of the top stars of the PVL in Kochi on Thursday.

Some of the top stars of the PVL in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Kochi is yet to taste its first win in the league and will be eager to make the most of the home conditions too.

Meanwhile Tom Joseph, Hyderabad’s head coach, has picked his four teams which could enter the semifinals.

“I think Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Calicut and our team Hyderabad will make it,” said the former international, one of the country’s best players after the late Jimmy George. “And all the teams look equal.”

The final phase had its launch event here on Thursday and PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharjya, Kochi Blue Spikers owner Thomas Muthoot and Calicut Heroes co-owner P.T. Safeer and a few stars including Kochi attacker Erin Varghese, Calicut attacker Ashwin Raj and Chennai Blocker Akhin GS spoke.

Matches begin at 7 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.