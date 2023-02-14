Hyderabad Black Hawks to take on Kochi Blue Spikers in PVL Hyderabad-leg opener

February 14, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The second season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL), powered by A23, returns to the City after the first-leg in Bengaluru with the home team Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on Kochi Blue Spikers at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) on Wednesday.

Black Hawks skipper S.V. Guru Prashanth said his side was aware of what the opposition was capable of and would plan accordingly to start on a winning note.

Black Hawks has played three and won only one game.

“We have seen Kochi Blue Spikers perform on the court, and we see them at training. We know what their strengths are, and we know how we have to plan to counter that. We are ready to give the home fans a great show to watch,” Guru said.

Captain Vipul Kumar said Kochi Blue Spikers had learnt from the errors in the first two games and would find a way to bounce back. Blue Spikers have lost both their games in the season.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, PVL, said the league received great patronage in Bengaluru with fans turning up in large numbers and hoped the same kind of response in Hyderabad, too.

“We were here last time but it was during Covid. We already have a huge fan base in the City, and we are excited to see fans back in the stands here,” he said.

Hyderabad Black Hawks principal owner Abhishek Reddy said the goal was to bring excitement to the fans. “Volleyball is as much entertainment as sport. Each season, we try to push the limits higher and try things beyond the expected norm of a host city,” he said.

