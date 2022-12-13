Kerala trying to ensure there is no clash between Federation Cup and PVL in Kochi

December 13, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI:

KOCHI: The Volleyball Federation of India’s Federation Cup will be held in Kochi from February 28 to March 7 next year. But the event is set for an intriguing clash with the Baseline Ventures-backed Prime Volleyball League’s final phase which also be held in Kochi around the same time.

With that being the situation, Kerala State Volleyball Association president Binoy Joseph is now trying to ensure that the two major events are not clashing.

“We will try to postpone the Federation Cup, have it after the Prime Volleyball League,” Binoy told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“There will not be a clash between the two because we want to have all the players in the Federation Cup.”

If there is a clash, it will mean that the country’s leading players who have already been roped for the PVL, through its recent auction, will miss the Federation Cup.

“We have decided to request the VFI to postpone the Federation Cup to March 25,” said former international Moideen Naina, president, Ernakulam Volleyball Association, Federation Cup’s host district. “We have to think about players’ welfare and public interest, these come first for us.”

Meanhile Tuhin Mishra, MD and co-founder of Baseline Ventures, made it clear that there will be no change in the PVL dates.

“The PVL will begin in Bengaluru (first phase) on February 4, the second phase will be held in Hyderabad and the final phase will start in Kochi towards the end of February and will finish in the first week of March,” he said.

Incidentally, the VFI’s Senior Nationals have been scheduled for February 2 to 7 in Guwahati.