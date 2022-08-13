Prime Minister felicitates Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games success

He says the nation had the responsibility ‘to create a sports ecosystem that is globally excellent, inclusive, diverse and dynamic’

Recognising excellence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur during the felicitation ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a celebratory function at his residence for the athletes and coaches who had helped India finish fourth in the medals table in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Saying that he would have loved to interact with each one of them individually, the Prime Minister addressed them with a vibrant speech on Saturday, inspiring them to strengthen their resolve for the next Asian Games and Olympics.

‘’I had confidence that you will succeed. I see confidence in your eyes, and that is your identity’’, the Prime Minister said.

Acknowledging the 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, and reeling off the names of the star players who have emerged as the face of Indian sport, as effortlessly as he named the leaders of India’s freedom struggle, the Prime Minister acknowledged the performances of many who lost narrowly and fell short of the medals.

Special mention

He gave the athletes a glimpse of the state of the country during the Games, as millions stayed awake to follow the fortunes of the Indian players in different events. He commended the performance of the women athletes, especially Renuka Singh Thakur who emerged the maximum wicket-taker in cricket. He also pointed out that 31 medals came from athletes making their debut in the Games and said that it signified the growing confidence of the youth.

He was proud about India winning medals in four new events, ‘’from lawn bowls to athletics’’

He mentioned that the nation had the responsibility ‘’to create a sports ecosystem that is globally excellent, inclusive, diverse and dynamic’’, so that no talent was deprived of a chance to shine.

He congratulated the coaches on their important role, and said that this was just the beginning for India and that ‘’golden times’’ were ahead for Indian sports.

The Prime Minister made it a point to mention the successful conduct of the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai and the impressive performance of the Indian players.

He goaded the athletes to visit various educational institutions and inspire the youth, and continue with their ‘’Vijay Yatra’’.