Preethi qualifies for Asian Games in the 470 mixed class category

February 16, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Preethi Kongara, an eighth standard student of a Government School (Nallakunta) in the City, became the first female sailor from Telangana to make the cut for the forthcoming Asian Games in the 470 mixed class category.

Mentored by the chief coach of Yacht Club of Hyderabad, Suheim Sheikh, Preethi qualified for the Asiad after the third selection trials which concluded on Wednesday in Mumbai with one gold and two silvers. She had been struck by chicken pox just before the selections and lost some crucial practice time while recuperating.

Inspirational

She has always been an inspirational success story, more so after being drafted into the ‘Nanhi Kali’ programme seven years ago to sail at the YCH Foundation. That she soon became India’s under-15 National champion hasn’t really surprised many, especially the coach.

“She was the sprightliest of the entire batch when she joined and is still the grittiest sailor we have ever had and has the spirit of a winner,” said Suheim.

Preethi started training in 2020 in the mixed doubles class of boats for the Asian Games 2022. The Asiad was postponed because of Covid and the Federation decided to have a set of three selection trials. This gave Preethi time to train along with her four teammates and crew Sudanshu Shekhar of the Indian Navy at the YCH.

The result is there now for all to see as she finished at the top to qualify from India.

Olympics in her sights

Widely acknowledged as a master sailor in lighter winds, Preethi is now keen to improve her fitness and prepare for the heavier winds in the Asiad. And as part of this endeavour, she will be going on the international circuit to gain experience and be a strong Asiad medal contender and then look ahead to the Olympics, the coach said.

The Foundation provided Preethi and Sudanshu with a new boat from New Zealand and intensive coaching with her crew at Mumbai alongside multiple coaches to hone her skills under variant water and weather conditions.