ADVERTISEMENT

Preethi Pal wins bronze in women’s T35 100m event, India’s first medal in track event at Paralympics

Updated - August 30, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Paris

She recorded her personal best time of 14.21 seconds

PTI

Bronze medalist, Preethi Pal of Team India, celebrates following the Women’s 100m T35 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on August 30, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds at the Paralympics here on Friday (August 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old Preethi's bronze is India's first medal from para-athletics in the Paris Paralympics.

Also Read: Avani Lekhara wins India’s first gold at 2024 Paralympics in 10m air rifle

China's Zhou Xia (13.58) and Guo Qianqian (13.74) won the gold and silver respectively.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, as well as cerebral palsy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US