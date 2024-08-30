GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preethi Pal wins bronze in women’s T35 100m event, India’s first medal in track event at Paralympics

She recorded her personal best time of 14.21 seconds

Updated - August 30, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Bronze medalist, Preethi Pal of Team India, celebrates following the Women’s 100m T35 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on August 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

Bronze medalist, Preethi Pal of Team India, celebrates following the Women’s 100m T35 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on August 30, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds at the Paralympics here on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The 23-year-old Preethi's bronze is India's first medal from para-athletics in the Paris Paralympics.

Also Read: Avani Lekhara wins India’s first gold at 2024 Paralympics in 10m air rifle

China's Zhou Xia (13.58) and Guo Qianqian (13.74) won the gold and silver respectively.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis, as well as cerebral palsy.

Related Topics

sport / sports event / paralympic games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.