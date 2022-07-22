Sahithi Varshini, will be part of the India C team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It is a dream come true after having played my only Olympiad in 2016 in Baku. I am excited to be part of this really tough championship,” the 25-year-old WGM B. Pratyusha, who was one of the two Telugu-speaking girls (the other being Sahithi Varshini from Visakhapatnam) named in the India C team for the Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram from July 28.

“The Olympiad should motivate me to further work hard. There is no better joy than representing your country in any event,” the City-based Pratyusha said in a chat with The Hindu on Friday.

“Because of my coaching and professional commitments, I took a break from the competitive circuit. But, this opportunity should also help me to make a critical assessment of where I stand. I am less stressed due to previous experience. After having started the Pratyusha International Chess Academy here, my overall game has improved as well as the way I look at the game and strategies now,” Pratyusha said.

“I am not sure about the prospects as there will be very strong teams in the fray. But, you still never know, there can be surprises. Having said that, honestly, this opportunity has come as a huge surprise and I have only a few days left to interact with my teammates,” Pratyusha added. “But, the senior men’s and women’s teams chances of winning are very bright because of the high standards set by them.”

For her part, 14-year-old WIM Sahithi Varshini said it was a great feeling to get the chance to play for India at home.

“It is a great motivation to play in an event which features two of the best woman players, Humpy and Harika, and other big names from abroad. “I look at this as a huge honour and also an opportunity to move closer to realise my goal of becoming a GM,” Sahiti said.

“The senior men’s and women’s teams are strong medal contenders for sure and also, it is a platform for us to master some of the finer aspects of the game,” she concluded.