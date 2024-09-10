Prannoy and Ashwini stress on the need for a break after the Olympics

India badminton stars and Olympians H. S. Prannoy and Ashwini Ponnappa are of the belief that post-Olympics there should be a break of more than 30 days so that players can relax and be away from a gruelling circuit.

“It’s cruel,” said the 32-year-old Prannoy, who was in the city for the inauguration of Victor showroom, along with Ashwini.

“To frame rules that you have to play in all the Super 750 and 1000 tournaments is not good. If we don’t play, we have to pay a huge amount as fine. Sometimes, it takes a toll on your body. Post-Olympics, for a month and a half, there should be no tournaments. We need time to heal and be with our families.”

Ashwini broadly agreed with Prannoy. “It is tough. Anyways, I am on a break now. You don’t have an off season which was there 8-10 years back. Of course, things are getting competitive. As much as it is good for young players, it does take a toll on their health. But, again the top players do it and they set the bar very high. Certainly, it is not easy,” said the former World championship bronze medallist and currently World No. 18 in women’s doubles along with Tanisha Crasto.

Prannoy said he is not rushing to play in tournaments. Having recovered from a bout of Chikungunya, the 2023 World championships bronze medallist said he will take his time to get back on court.

“I am not looking forward to anything right now. To play at the Olympics (he lost in the round of 16 to Lakshya Sen) at that stage was not a great idea. I had to play somehow. I have to give more time to get back to normal fitness,” said Prannoy, who has slipped to 17 in the rankings.

Ashwini, a three-time Olympian who also participated in Paris, said she will continue to pair up with Tanisha and renew the partnership at the Syed Modi International tournament beginning in Lucknow on November 26.

“I have not decided on retirement. I am not sure of coaching either. Tanisha has a long way to go, and she is a player with lots of potential. She is playing in mixed doubles, too. I am taking it slowly and seeing how our partnership goes,” said the 34-year-old.

Prannoy defended the Indian badminton players who played at the Olympics, insisting they all put their best foot forward.

“As a team, we all played our hearts out. Sometimes, you come back with those big medals. Sometimes, you don’t. I think from the effort level, we did whatever we could at the highest stage,” he said.