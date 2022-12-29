ADVERTISEMENT

Pranati sparkles as Thiruvananthapuram triumphs

December 29, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA:

Alappuzha retains men’s team title in the Kerala State table tennis championships.

Sports Bureau

The Thiruvnananthapuram team, the women’s inter-district champion, at the Kerala State table tennis in Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Alappuzha team, the men’s inter-district champion. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sixteen-year-old Pranati Nair shocked defending State champion and top seed Seraha Jacob as Thiruvananthapuram pulled off a sensational 3-1 victory over Alappuzha to win the women’s team title in the Duroflex Kerala State table tennis championships at the Alappuzha YMCA on Thursday.

Pranati was star of Thiruvananthapuram’s triumph, winning her opening singles against R. Aswani and then returning to beat Seraha who had dominated the State circuit for many years.

Alappuzha retained the men’s title with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Alappuzha’s Jessmon Regis and Palakkad’s N.K. Haritha won the under-11 boys and girls singles titles respectively.

The results (inter-district team championship, finals): Men: Alappuzha bt Thiruvananthapuram 3-2 (Amir Afthab bt Bharath Krishnan 3-1, Udit Bhattacharjee bt Senthil Kumar 3-2, Milan Nair lost to Ranjith Benny 0-3, Amir lost to Senthil 2-3, Udit bt Bharath 3-1).

Boys: Youth (under-19): Alappuzha bt Thiruvananthapuram 3-1; Junior (under-17): Palakkad bt Alappuzha 3-1; Sub-junior (under-15): Palakkad bt Alappuzha 3-2; Cadet (under-13): Ernakulam bt Alappuzha 3-0.

Women:Thiruvananthapuram bt Alappuzha 3-1 (Pranati P. Nair bt R. Aswani 3-2, K.S. Smrithi Krishna lost to Seraha Jacob 1-3, Gouri Nair bt Reeva Anna Michael 3-0, Pranati bt Seraha 3-1).

Girls: Youth: Thiruvananthapuram bt Thrissur 3-1; Junior: Thiruvananthapuram bt Alappuzha 3-1; Sub-junior: Thrissur bt Kollam 3-1; Cadet: Alappuzha bt Thrissur 3-2.

Open events (finals): Under-11: Boys: Jessmon Regis (Alp) bt Joseph Mathew Mampilly (Ekm) 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

Girls: N.K. Harshitha (Pkd) bt Julia Jijo (Tsr) 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

