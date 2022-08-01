Pranati finishes fifth in vault

Pranati Nayak in action during the women’s vault final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asian championships bronze medallist gymnast Pranati Nayak’s below-par performance denied her a podium finish in the vault final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

A medal was well within Pranati’s reach as she had qualified in the third position with a score of 13.275. She managed 12.699 to finish fifth in the final, whereas Australian Georgia Godwin took the gold medal with 13.233.

Pranati lost a bit of balance while landing in her first vault and scored 13.633, including a difficulty of 5.200, an execution of 8.966 and a penalty of -0.1.

Pranati’s second vault, a handspring performance, pulled her score down. Her landing was not up to the mark and she lost her balance to go off the cushion to get a score of 11.766, including a difficulty of 4.200, an execution of 7.866 and a penalty of -0.3.