Prana, Phoenomenon, Days Date, Impiana excel

January 12, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Prana, Phoenomenon, Days Date, Impiana excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 12).

Inner sand:

1200m: Rainbow Dreamer (Naveen K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (rb) 43. Strode out well.

1000m: Maple Leaf (Mark) 1-13, 600/46. Shaped well. Southern Force (Salman K), Flying Brave (Afsar) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Palomino (G. Vivek) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Last Wish (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Tripitaka (rb), Days Date (Rozario) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Phoenomenon (Mark) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Bowen (Mark), Noble Cause (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

1400m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Elpenor (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Prana (Chetan K) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

