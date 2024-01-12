GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prana, Phoenomenon, Days Date, Impiana excel

January 12, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Prana, Phoenomenon, Days Date, Impiana excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 12).

Inner sand:

1200m: Rainbow Dreamer (Naveen K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (rb) 43. Strode out well.

1000m: Maple Leaf (Mark) 1-13, 600/46. Shaped well. Southern Force (Salman K), Flying Brave (Afsar) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Palomino (G. Vivek) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Last Wish (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Tripitaka (rb), Days Date (Rozario) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Phoenomenon (Mark) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Bowen (Mark), Noble Cause (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

1400m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Elpenor (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Prana (Chetan K) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.