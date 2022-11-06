Pramod Bhagat and Manisha win gold

Bhagat also takes men’s doubles silver with Manoj Sarkar

Sports Bureau
November 06, 2022 17:20 IST

Pramod Bhagat of India who retained gold in the SL3 category of the BWF Para World badminton championship in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pramod Bhagat retained the gold in the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in the SL3 category final on Sunday.

Also winning gold was Manisha Ramadass, who beat Mamiko Toyoda of Japan 21-15, 21-15 in the women’s SU5 category.

“This win is huge for me as I have been working very hard,” said Pramod, who also won the men’s doubles silver, partnering Manoj Sarkar, to take his tally of World championships medals to 11.

In the men’s doubles final, Pramod and Manoj lost to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi 21-14, 18-21, 13-21.

Pramod has played in seven Worlds so far and won six gold, two silver and three bronze medals and reached the finals in all editions except 2007 and 2017.

“I am very happy with my performance in singles, in doubles we could have done better. This win tells me that I am moving in the right direction,” Pramod said.

Another Indian Sukant Kadam won bronze in the men’s SL4 category.

