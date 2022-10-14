Prakash Padukone honoured with SJFI medal

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone poses with the Sports Journalists Federation of India Medal in Bengaluru on Friday. Also seen are Dhanraj Pillay, V.V.S. Laxman, G.R. Viswanath, Trupti Murgunde, Vasanth Bharadwaj, and Arjun Halappa. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Prakash Padukone receiving the Sports Journalists Federation of India Medal from cricketing great G.R. Viswanath. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Prakash Padukone receiving the citation from Trupti Murgunde after being honoured with the Sports Journalists Federation of India Medal in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone was awarded the Sports Journalists’ Federation of India (SJFI) medal for 2019 at a warm ceremony at the Karnataka State Cricket Association here on Friday.

The medal was instituted in 2018, with Vijay Amritraj the first winner. The award function for 2019 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally I don’t like to be on stage. I’d rather be on the court than give a speech. [But] it’s a great honour,” said a beaming Padukone. “There are so many stalwarts here. I don’t know if I qualify to get the award so early, when so many others have done so well. I am delighted.”

Foremost among those present to honour the 1980 All England champion was cricketing great G.R. Viswanath.

The batting icon, like Padukone, is media shy, camera averse and not for speeches. But he literally grabbed the mike to lead the tributes, for in this age of instant and perishable celebrity, Padukone is timeless.

“This is one of the greatest days of my life,” said Viswanath. “He showed all of us how to be on and off the field, and even now he is an example. I am so glad to be here.”

On the occasion, Padukone reflected on badminton’s ascent to become India’s “second most popular sport”.

“My victory in All England in 1980 was a landmark. Badminton was a minor sport before that. Gradually, with the support from federations, the government and media, badminton has come this far.

“Winning the Thomas Cup (2022) is one of the highlights. I thought it would take at least 10-15 years more to win it. This shows that there is so much talent in the country.”

Former India batting star V.V.S. Laxman, hockey celebrities Dhanraj Pillay and Arjun Halappa, table tennis international Vasanth Bharadwaj and badminton’s Trupti Murgunde were among those present.

A. Vinod, SJFI president, welcomed the gathering.