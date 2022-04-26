Sport

Prajnesh in Challenger pre-quarterfinals

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Calvin Hemery of France 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-3 in the first round of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament at Morelos (Mexico).

Other results:

€45,730 Challenger, Rome: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jasper De Jong & Bart Stevens (Ned) bt Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(5), 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Omar Jasika (Aus) & Chanchai Sookton-Eng (Tha) bt Dominik Palan (Cze) & Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sakura Hosogi & Himeno Sakatsume (Jpn) bt Milana Zhabrailova (Rus) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai (first round): Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-3, 2-0 (retired).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vaidehi & Jennifer Luikham bt Yarden Akler (Isr) & Tamara Bajagic (Aus) 6-2, 6-2.

Catherine Aulia & Talia Gibson (Aus) bt Priyanshi Bhandari & Laalitya Kalluri 6-1, 6-2.


