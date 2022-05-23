Pragg faces Vidit for a last-eight spot

NEW DELHI: R. Praggnanandhaa needed to stay undefeated against Vidit Gujrathi to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Sunday. After the 14th and penultimate round, the teen-prodigy was fourth with 22 points (from 42) behind leader Anish Giri (28), Magnus Carlsen (25) and Ding Liren (24).

On the final day of the league, Praggnanandhaa defeated the youngest ever Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra and drew with Sam Shankland.

P. Harikrishna also stayed in contention for a quarterfinal spot. After losing to Jorden van Foreest, Harikrishna made amends by beating Abhimanyu. He faces Shankland in the final round.

Vidit (17) needs a final-round win to have an outside chance of making it to the knockout phase from the 16-player league phase.