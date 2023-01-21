ADVERTISEMENT

Pragg, Arjun stay unbeaten; Gukesh loses; First win for Vaishali

January 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Rakesh Rao

Wijk aan Zee

R. Praggnanandhaa held fellow teenager and leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan to a draw in the Masters section sixth round of the Tata Steel chess tournament here on Friday.

Arjun Erigaisi and D. Gukesh ran into joint-second placed Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana. Arjun drew for the sixth successive round but Gukesh lost.

In the challengers section, R. Vaishali (2) posted her first victory while B. Adhiban (3) maintained his sequence of draws.

The results:

Masters: Sixth round: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 4.5) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (2.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4) bt D. Gukesh (1.5); Ding Liren (Chn, 3) drew with Levon Aronian (USA, 3.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2.5); Richard Rapport (Rom, 2.5) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3); Wesley So (USA, 3.5) bt Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5).

Fifth-round: Praggnanandhaa drew with Anish; Arjun drew with Ding; Gukesh drew with Rapport; Carlsen lost to Abdusattorov; Aronian bt Keymer; Maghsoodloo bt Foreest; Caruana drew with So.

Challengers: Sixth round: Velimir Ivic (Ser, 4) drew with B. Adhiban (3); Jergus Pechac (Svk, 0.5) lost to R. Vaishali (2); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 4.5) drew with Thomas Beerdsen (Ned, 3.5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 2) lost to Alexander Doncheno (Ger, 4.5); Luis Supi (Bra, 3) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 4); Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 2.5) drew with Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 3); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 3) bt Max Warmerdam (Ned, 2.5).

Related Topics

chess

