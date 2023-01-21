HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pragg, Arjun stay unbeaten; Gukesh loses; First win for Vaishali

Sports Bureau

January 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Rakesh Rao

Wijk aan Zee

R. Praggnanandhaa held fellow teenager and leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan to a draw in the Masters section sixth round of the Tata Steel chess tournament here on Friday.

Arjun Erigaisi and D. Gukesh ran into joint-second placed Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana. Arjun drew for the sixth successive round but Gukesh lost.

In the challengers section, R. Vaishali (2) posted her first victory while B. Adhiban (3) maintained his sequence of draws.

The results:

Masters: Sixth round: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 4.5) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (2.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4) bt D. Gukesh (1.5); Ding Liren (Chn, 3) drew with Levon Aronian (USA, 3.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2.5); Richard Rapport (Rom, 2.5) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3); Wesley So (USA, 3.5) bt Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5).

Fifth-round: Praggnanandhaa drew with Anish; Arjun drew with Ding; Gukesh drew with Rapport; Carlsen lost to Abdusattorov; Aronian bt Keymer; Maghsoodloo bt Foreest; Caruana drew with So.

Challengers: Sixth round: Velimir Ivic (Ser, 4) drew with B. Adhiban (3); Jergus Pechac (Svk, 0.5) lost to R. Vaishali (2); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 4.5) drew with Thomas Beerdsen (Ned, 3.5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 2) lost to Alexander Doncheno (Ger, 4.5); Luis Supi (Bra, 3) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 4); Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 2.5) drew with Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 3); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 3) bt Max Warmerdam (Ned, 2.5).

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.