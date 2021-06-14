Portugal: Dalot in for COVID-positive Cancelo

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo (in pic) has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of its tournament opener against Hungary on Tuesday, the European champion said on Sunday. The versatile player tested positive on Saturday.
