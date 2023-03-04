HamberMenu
Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth triumph

March 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

Anirudh and Vijay Sundar Prashanth in Pune on Saturday.

Anirudh and Vijay Sundar Prashanth in Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PUNE

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth defeated Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi of Japan 6-1, 4-6, [10-3] in the doubles final of the PMR Open $130,000 Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

It was the maiden Challenger doubles title as a pair for Anirudh and Vijay, who had lost the final last week in Bengaluru.

It was the third Challenger doubles title for the 36-year-old Vijay, following the ones with Saketh Myneni (2017) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (2018).

It was the first Challenger doubles title for the 24-year-old Anirudh, who has won five doubles titles in the ITF circuit, two of them with Vijay.

In singles, Max Purcell of Australia put himself in line for a third successive title following the ones in Chennai and Bengaluru, as he set up a final with fourth seed, the 19-year-old Luca Nardi of Italy.

The results:

Singles, semifinals: Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Dominik Palan (Cze) 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-5; Max Purcell (Aus) bt Miljan Zekic (Srb) 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles, final: Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Thoshihide Matsui & Kaita Uesugi (Jpn) 6-1, 4-6, [10-3].

