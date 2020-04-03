PM Modi tells Indian sportspersons to ‘boost morale’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged current and former Indian sportspersons on Friday to help “boost morale” and encourage people to adhere to a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the coronavirus.

Modi held a video conference with 40 stars across various sports, including Sachin Tendulkar, Viswanathan Anand, Sachin Tendulkar, P.V. Sindhu and Hima Das, his office said.

They have a “very important role to play in boosting the morale of the nation as well as spreading the message of social distancing along with asking people to continuously follow advisories given during lockdown,” Modi told them.

He said traits learned in sport such as the “ability to face challenges, self-discipline, positivity and self-belief are the essential tools to combat the spread of the virus.”

The athletes also “praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in this challenging time,” according to the statement.