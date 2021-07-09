PM Modi reviews Olympic preparations

Taking stock: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed logistical details, vaccination status, and multi-disciplinary support being given to the athletes.

NEW DELHI

09 July 2021 22:19 IST

The Prime Minister will have a virtual interaction with athletes on July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of India’s Olympic preparations on Friday and also announced a virtual interaction with the country’s Tokyo-bound sportspersons on July 13, four days before the first batch departs for the Japanese capital.

“Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given,” Modi tweeted.

“On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Emplaning on July 17

The first batch of athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight on July 17.

More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of the contingent.

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.