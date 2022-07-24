PM Modi leads way as India rejoices Neeraj Chopra's historic silver

Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. | Photo Credit: AP

July 24, 2022 12:23 IST

Neeraj Chopra’s silver saw India featuring in the medal table of the world for the first time in nearly two decades

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, the country on Sunday rejoiced Neeraj Chopra's landmark silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, calling it a "special moment".

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had entered the showpiece as a hot medal favourite in javelin throw, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (90.54m) and become only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," Mr. Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Olympic champion saying he has once again made every Indian proud with his feat.

“Amazing @Neeraj_chopra1 ! With your hard work and dedication, you have once again made every Indian proud by holding the Indian flag high in the world by winning the silver medal in #WorldAthleticsChampionships.

“Many congratulations to you on this historic achievement and best wishes for the future,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hailing the reigning Olympic champion's achievement, Mr. Bindra wrote on his Twitter handle, "Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season."

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal — bronze — in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too joined the country in praising Chopra and said India is elated by his "stupendous performance".

"India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also delighted at Chopra continuing his medal-winning streak at the global arena.

"Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event!" Mr. Thakur tweeted.

Uploading a photo of her with the champion javelin thrower, Anju Bobby George wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait. Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."

Not to be left behind was the legendary P.T. Usha, who wrote, "Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships for our country. Your best efforts have made our country proud in the world. Keep the flag flying high. Jai Hind."

Indian hockey team's ace goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh said, "Congratulation brother @Neeraj_chopra1. You are a motivation for billions of people."

Congratulating Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that everyone was proud of his feat.

“History scripted at #WorldAthleticsChampionship by @Neeraj_chopra1. Neeraj, we are very proud of you! You have not only inspired a generation to take up sports as a career but also made javelin throw one of the most loved athletic sports in India. My best wishes are with you,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal.

Governor Mishra expressed his happiness over the Chopra’s achievement and said that it was a matter of pride for the whole country.

Expressing pride over Chopra’s achievement, Chief Minister Gehlot called it historic.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also congratulated Chopra on his stupendous performance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final, and said that everyone was proud of his feat.

Governor Anandiben Patel also congratulated Chopra and wished a bright future for him.

“By winning silver in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra has scripted history. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to you for this unforgettable achievement that is bringing glory to India. We are proud of you. Jai Hind!,” Mr. Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

It was a nervy start for Chopra as he opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds.

But, to the relief of the Indian contingent, and the legions of his fans back home, he got his rhythm back as he came up with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.

His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Chopra had won gold in Tokyo Olympics last year with a second-round throw of 87.58m and had just needed a first-round effort of 88.39m to qualify for the finals at second place here.

His silver saw India featuring in the medal table of the world for the first time in nearly two decades. India were placed at joint 28th in the standings.