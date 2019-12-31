Pleased to see World Anti-Doping Agency’s response, says Craig Reedie

Outgoing WADA president Craig Reedie says the Russian doping scandal shows that clean sport is under attack, but the anti-doping organisation now has the tools to better weed out drug cheats.
Taking stock of his six years at the helm of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the 78-year-old Briton insists the group is “stronger” than ever as it faces the “unprecedented” challenge of the doping crisis in Russia.
“Considering the last six years in particular, I am especially pleased to see how WADA responded to the challenges it faced since 2014, in particular the Russian doping crisis,” he said in his end-of-term message.
The crisis, he recalled, led to the creation within WADA of an “intelligence and investigations” service, which played “a decisive role” in the recent decision to exclude Russia from major world sports competitions for falsifying anti-doping data.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.