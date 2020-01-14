Playing under pressure tougher than BCCI president’s job: Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly says managing administration is a lot easier than being a player, as batting is mostly a one-chance game.

The former India captain was speaking during the Sportstar Aces Awards here on Monday.

Ganguly had no hesitation while responding to the question on what was tougher between being a player and BCCI president. “It was tougher playing under pressure, because it was one chance while batting, that was lot difficult. Here (as BCCI President) if I make a mistake, I come back next and get it rectified, there if you nicked (Glenn) McGrath outside the off stump,” said Ganguly.

From his time to now, Ganguly feels the pace of the game has changed. Sunil Gavsakar, who successfully stood up to some of the best fast bowlers of all time, also felt administration was easier.

“Yes, I did (hold the office of BCCI president) for a couple of months in 2014, when the Supreme Court appointed me president of the BCCI, IPL, I did it. It was easy,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar pointed to fitness when asked about the change in cricket over the years. “I think it’s the fitness. They (players) are much fitter than we were playing and much more stronger and they can hit the ball a fair distance. They are physically fit and agile,” Gavaskar said.