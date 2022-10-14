Pilgrim Higher Secondary School triumphs

Setungchim headed the ball home in extra-time to fetch the winner for Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland, for its 1-0 victory over Government Model Higher Secondary School, Chandigarh, in the final of the 61st Subroto Cup under-17 boys football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday.

The title was bagged by Nagaland after 42 years.

The champion team was presented Rs.3,50,000 and the runners-up Rs.2,00,000. The semifinalists and quarterfinalists teams were also given Rs1,50,000 and Rs.1,00,000 respectively.

Lemmet Tangvah of Chandigarh was adjudged the ‘best player’. Shotok Nikhuyi was the ‘best goalkeeper’, while Ankur Khanna of the Chandigarh team was declared the ‘best coach’. The Fair Play trophy was presented to Zila School, Chabasia, Jharkhand, along with Rs.50,000.

The Chief of Air Staff, VR Chaudhari presented the prizes. Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya inspired the youngsters with his presence and energetic words.

