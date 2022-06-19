Philosophy claims Fillies Championship Stakes

Taking the honours: Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman K. Uday Eswaran, left, with trainer S. Ganapathy, centre, Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, the owners of Philosophy, the winner of the Fillies Championship Stakes, and jockey A. Sandesh, second from left, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

S. Padmanabhan-trained Philosophy (Sandesh up) won the Fillies Championship Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 19). The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad and Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Jockey Sandesh won three races for the day.

Sandesh, who rode confidently, kept her filly second or third last till 600m, started manoeuvring his mount in the home stretch. Philosophy responded tremendously to the reminders and galloped with giant strides to overtake the leader Crown Consort, passing the last 150m and won comfortably.

The results:

1. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: ALTAIR (Ajeet K) 1, Don’s Den (G. Vivek) 2, Bramastram (S. Shareef) 3 and Sky Princess (Ashhad A) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 16.27s. ₹41 (w), 15, 14 and 33 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 68, FP: 197, Q: 89, Trinella: 928 and 700, Exacta: 1,859 and 643. Favourite: Sky Princess. Owners: Mr. Divya Chawcharia, Mr. Sharat Kumar & Mr. K. Santhosh Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. STAR CONTENDER PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: ASHWA MAGADHEERA (Suraj) 1, Electric Blue (Richard Oilver) 2, Spectacular (Sandesh) 3 and Augusto (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Nikolina. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 6. 1m 27.88s. ₹20 (w), 13, 13 and 12 (p), SHP; 29, THP: 38, FP: 64, Q: 30, Trinella: 89 and 33, Exacta: 253 and 233. Favourite: Ashwa Magadheera. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: S. Narredu.

3. RARE GEM PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): PINNACLE POINT (K. Nazil) 1, Monteverdi (Hindu S) 2, Prime Abbess (Md. Akram) 3 and Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 4. Not run: Tycoonist. 1, 4-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 16.39s. ₹203 (w), 40, 16 and 86 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 204, FP: 1,048, Q: 1,002, Trinella: 18,135, Exacta: 10,566 (carried over). Favourite: Kiefer. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd. & Vinayaka Breeders Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. STEWARDS CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: LUCKY CHANCE (Sandesh) 1, Psychic Warrior (J.H. Arul) 2, Cavallini (Akshay K) 3 and Colonel Harty (Rajesh K) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m 14.55s. ₹35 (w), 15 and 24 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 29, FP: 230, Q: 140, Trinella: 370 and 92, Exacta: 2,506 and 1,253. Favourite: Obsidian. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms): PHILOSOPHY (Speaking Of Which - Manifold) Sandesh 1, Dangerous (Speaking Of Which - Transformation) C.S. Jodha 2, King’s Ransom (Multidimensional - China Creek) P.S. Chouhan 3 and Crown Consort (Sanus Per Aquam - Crown Empress) Suraj 4. 2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 39.80s. ₹55 (w), 19, 37 and 13 (p), SHP: 81, THP: 75, FP: 1,017, Q: 456, Trinella: 1,300 and 434, Exacta: 3,344 and 1,433. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad and Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

6. K.S. PRASAD MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: PROMISE KEPT (Trevor) 1, The Inheritor (J.H. Arul) 2, Imperial Blue (Akshay K) 3 and Success (Hindu S) 4. Shd, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 27.12s. ₹39 (w), 15, 27 and 12 (p), SHP: 93, THP: 68, FP: 529, Q: 386, Trinella: 835 and 224, Exacta: 13,543 and 5,804. Favourite: Imperial Blue. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. BERGAMO PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: MULTISTARRER (Sandesh) 1, Capable (G. Vivek) 2, Pink Jasmine (Trevor) 3 and Winmylove (Gaurav S) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1, 1m 39.83s. ₹60 (w), 19, 20 and 17 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 53, FP: 1,143, Q: 767, Trinella: 6,988 and 1,711, Exacta: 19,082 and 16,356. Favourite: Siege Perilous. Owners: Mr. Homi F. Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Homi Mehta, Mr. Nozer Panthaky & Mrs. Laine Milan Luthria & Mr. Milan Luthria and Mrs. Homi F. Mehta. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

8. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: GOLD GRAY (Siddaraju) 1, Handsome Rocky (Rajesh K) 2, Matera (Richard Oliver) 3 and Amazing Luck (B. Nayak) 4. Not run: Cinco De Mayo. 6, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 15.70s. ₹40 (w), 15, 22 and 12 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 56, FP: 1,013, Q: 686, Trinella: 1,984 and 644, Exacta: 71,238. Favourite: Matera. Owners: Mr. B.K. Muralidhar & Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹2,16,982 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 2,735 (34 tkts.); Treble (i): 13,356 (one tkt.); (ii): 2,159 (10 tkts).