ADVERTISEMENT

Philipsen finally triumphs in sprint finish on Stage 10 of Tour de France

Updated - July 10, 2024 07:37 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 07:36 am IST - SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND, France

Jasper Philipsen has edged a thrilling sprint to win his first stage of this Tour de France after finishing runner-up twice last week

AP

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany’s Pascal Ackermann, left, Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria, second right, and Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, right, to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 km with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France, Tuesday, July 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Jasper Philipsen edged a thrilling sprint to win his first stage of this Tour de France on Tuesday after finishing runner-up twice last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biniam Girmay, winner of two stages already, was runner-up a second time, and Pascal Ackermann was third.

The overall leaders stayed the same. Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey with the same 33 second gap on Remco Evenepoel and more than a minute on two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10th stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was a flat 187 kilometers (116 miles) without classified climbs, and set the stage for a mass sprint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Philipsen, the Belgian rider known for his powerful finishes, finally capitalized. This was his seventh career stage in the last three Tours.

Following the first rest day, the race unfolded without major disruptions despite intermittent showers. The peloton enjoyed a picturesque route, passing the 500-year-old Château de Chambord.

Stage 11 on Wednesday will get the riders back climbing again in the Massif Central mountains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cycling / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US