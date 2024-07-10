GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Philipsen finally triumphs in sprint finish on Stage 10 of Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen has edged a thrilling sprint to win his first stage of this Tour de France after finishing runner-up twice last week

Published - July 10, 2024 07:36 am IST - SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND, France

AP
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany’s Pascal Ackermann, left, Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria, second right, and Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, right, to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 km with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France, Tuesday, July 09, 2024.

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany’s Pascal Ackermann, left, Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria, second right, and Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, right, to win the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.3 km with start in Orleans and finish in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France, Tuesday, July 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Jasper Philipsen edged a thrilling sprint to win his first stage of this Tour de France on Tuesday after finishing runner-up twice last week.

Biniam Girmay, winner of two stages already, was runner-up a second time, and Pascal Ackermann was third.

The overall leaders stayed the same. Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey with the same 33 second gap on Remco Evenepoel and more than a minute on two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

The 10th stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was a flat 187 kilometers (116 miles) without classified climbs, and set the stage for a mass sprint.

Philipsen, the Belgian rider known for his powerful finishes, finally capitalized. This was his seventh career stage in the last three Tours.

Following the first rest day, the race unfolded without major disruptions despite intermittent showers. The peloton enjoyed a picturesque route, passing the 500-year-old Château de Chambord.

Stage 11 on Wednesday will get the riders back climbing again in the Massif Central mountains.

