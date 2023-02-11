PBI president Rene Zondag inaugurates centre in Pune

February 11, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - PUNE

One of the leading tennis coaching programme, Peter Burwash International (PBI) has tied up with Ileseum Club in Bavdhan, Pune, to have its second training centre in India.

The first PBI centre at the Padukone-Dravid Centre in Bengaluru has been successfully guiding some of the prominent players like Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Rishi Reddy, through its Director Cesar Morales. The High performance centre has over 200 players.

The second centre in Pune, which is set to expand further, including to other cities like Mumbai, Solapur and Chennai, will have Milos Milunovic as its technical director.

“We are looking at having about 50 courts in different centres, and train about 1000 players in about a year or so”, said Gurpavit Singh, the founder of Ileseum clubs, on Friday.

The launch of the new centre, spread over 12.5 acres, and offering world class facilities, was done by the PBI President, Rene Zondag.

“I am thrilled that we are entering a new geographic location with Pune, to offer PBI programs to competitive athletes and recreational players. Partnering with Ileseum clubs opens gates to new cities and a class-apart infrastructure”, said Zondag.

Happy to partner PBI, Gurpavit said, “we hope the enhanced level of education, workshops and infrastructure will help us propel the tennis ecosystem in India”.

There will be demonstration sessions over the next two days in Pune, with experts giving a taste of the PBI coaching methodology for everyone to experience.

