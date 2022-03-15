Sport

Pavitra Parikh enters pre-quarterfinals

Pavitra Parikh overcame a tough start to defeat Vihana Shresta 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the girls’ first round of the Indian Tree ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Tuesday.

Pavitra will face fifth seed Kashish Bote in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results (first round):

Boys: Bushan Haobam bt Lakshya Chugh 6-0, 7-6(3); Arnav Yadav bt Vansh Nandal 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Girls: Pavitra Parikh bt Vihana Shresta 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2022 6:36:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/pavitra-parikh-enters-pre-quarterfinals/article65227782.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY