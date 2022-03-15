Pavitra Parikh enters pre-quarterfinals
Pavitra Parikh overcame a tough start to defeat Vihana Shresta 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the girls’ first round of the Indian Tree ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the Shanti Academy on Tuesday.
Pavitra will face fifth seed Kashish Bote in the pre-quarterfinals.
The results (first round):
Boys: Bushan Haobam bt Lakshya Chugh 6-0, 7-6(3); Arnav Yadav bt Vansh Nandal 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
Girls: Pavitra Parikh bt Vihana Shresta 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
