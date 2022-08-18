Parul tops men’s rifle 3-position event 

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

BHOPAL

Parul Kumar accelerated to a smart finish as he beat qualification topper Akash Patidar 16-8 to top the men’s rifle 3-position event in the fifth National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Thursday.

Goldi Gurjar, who had qualified in the eighth place for the finals, climbed to third, ahead of Niraj Kumar, Pankaj Mukheja, Zahid Hussain Parray, Monu Kumar and Ganga Singh.

Leading shooters like Akhil Sheoran (577), Chain Singh (576) and Olympian Sanjeev Rajput (575) failed to make it to the second stage.

In the junior section, Pankaj Mukheja beat Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 17-5 to top the field. Pankaj was consistently on top with 580 in qualification and an impressive 409.2 in the second stage before the sparkling finish.

The sixth trial in the event will be staged on Friday.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Parul Kumar 16 (403.2) 580; 2. Akash Patidar 8 (403.1) 581; 3. Goldi Gurjar 402.5 (577).

Juniors: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 17 (409.2) 580; 2. Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 5 (400.7) 571; 3. Avinash Yadav 396.9 (572).